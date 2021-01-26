Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vericel worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

VCEL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. 1,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,363,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

