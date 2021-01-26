Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.90% of Balchem worth $108,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 35.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 81,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

BCPC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $117.95. 76,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,776. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

