Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,935 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.49. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 240.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.08.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

