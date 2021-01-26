Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems makes up about 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.47% of Mercury Systems worth $171,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

MRCY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

