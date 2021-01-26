Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners accounts for 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.48% of Construction Partners worth $142,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 330.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 518,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 202,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 287.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Construction Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

