ARGA Investment Management LP Has $941,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 54.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Biogen by 1,311.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,508. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.