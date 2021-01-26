ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.04 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 159,135 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,969. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

