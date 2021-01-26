ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 19,613 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. 130,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

