2,085 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $239.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.