Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,840. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 248.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $165.14.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.