Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.01. Netflix posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NFLX stock opened at $556.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.86. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

