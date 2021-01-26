City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

City stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,844. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

