Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004,290 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 2.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.65% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $32,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 271,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLIC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. 1,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,209. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

