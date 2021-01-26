ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares during the period. Momo comprises about 4.8% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 2.68% of Momo worth $77,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 107.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 436,258 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after buying an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. 41,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,613. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

