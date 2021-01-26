Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 17.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Baidu worth $290,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.52. 58,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,064,051. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.66.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

