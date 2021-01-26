Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $310,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

ACWV stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. 321,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

