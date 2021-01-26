Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 110,353 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,188. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

