26,275 Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.67. 1,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

