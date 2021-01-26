Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.