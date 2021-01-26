293,367 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,900,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 7.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.81 on Tuesday. 3,438,354 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

