Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) Announces GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GRIO opened at GBX 64.34 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of £62.42 million and a P/E ratio of -27.19. Ground Rents Income Fund Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.22.

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

