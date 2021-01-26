Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $543.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.