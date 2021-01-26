Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.31 (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) stock opened at GBX 121.43 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £747.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.80. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67).

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £585.64 ($765.14).

