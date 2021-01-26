True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.00. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.17. The stock has a market cap of C$552.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

