First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of FN opened at C$44.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.30. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.44.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,492,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

