Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

PZA traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.09.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.