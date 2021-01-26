Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $2.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.13. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

SJM opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 129,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 64.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,901 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

