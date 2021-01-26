Heritage Way Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,257 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,666,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average is $222.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.