Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $805,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

