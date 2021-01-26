Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$369.44 million and a P/E ratio of -23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.20. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.49.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.