AllSafe Price Down 39.7% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $259,046.02 and $690.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00038370 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

