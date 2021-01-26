BEPRO Network Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $201,764.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.00780525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.44 or 0.04191748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017591 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

According to CryptoCompare, "BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry."