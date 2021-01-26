Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock valued at $168,692. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

