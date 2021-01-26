Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.58. Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 1,307,836 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38.

About Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

