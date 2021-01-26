McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS) Shares Gap Down to $27.05

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $26.10. McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 81,639 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £30.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.25.

McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.