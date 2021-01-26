Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Shares Gap Down to $98.90

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.90, but opened at $95.00. Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) shares last traded at $97.11, with a volume of 24,193 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

About Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

