Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) Shares Gap Down to $1,505.00

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,505.00, but opened at $1,435.00. Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) shares last traded at $1,454.00, with a volume of 19,438 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,327.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.60. The stock has a market cap of £583.00 million and a PE ratio of 58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

