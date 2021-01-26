LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $57.32 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00128468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00072193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00037192 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

