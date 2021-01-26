FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

