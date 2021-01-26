Sakura Bloom (SKB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,179.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $298,753.42 and $5,179.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

