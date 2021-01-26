Analysts Set Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) PT at GBX 198

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198 ($2.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

IBST stock opened at GBX 209.04 ($2.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. Ibstock plc has a 12 month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 323 ($4.22). The firm has a market cap of £856.14 million and a P/E ratio of -50.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.94.

In other news, insider Chris McLeish bought 20,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

