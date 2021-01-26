Cordasco Financial Network Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 250,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 88,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

