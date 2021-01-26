Cordasco Financial Network Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -282.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

