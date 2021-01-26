Private Capital Group LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

