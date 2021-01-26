$1.67 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.76. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,454 shares of company stock worth $441,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $220.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $227.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

