Traders Buy Large Volume of The TJX Companies Put Options (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 28,755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,451% compared to the typical volume of 1,854 put options.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

