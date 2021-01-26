Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

