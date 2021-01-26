Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post sales of $686.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $683.90 million and the highest is $689.80 million. Teleflex reported sales of $680.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.38.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.