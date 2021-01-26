NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.77-2.97 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

