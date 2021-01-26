STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.60 Million

Brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post sales of $178.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.15 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $700.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.55 million to $702.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $726.82 million, with estimates ranging from $679.79 million to $756.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

